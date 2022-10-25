RB Salzburg vs Chelsea: Aubameyang, Pulisic start for Chelsea wey fit secure knock out place against RB Salzburg

Chelsea fit secure dia place for di knockout stage of di Champions League if dem fit beat Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

Chelsea dey Group E wit Salzburg, AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb.

Though di Blues dey top di group wit 7 points, e no dey enough to to save dem from dropping out of di group stage becos Salzburg wey follow dem get points while Milan and Zagreb get four points each.

Di host dey excellent scoring form and e possible say dem fit shock dia visitors for Austria.

First Half: KICK-OFF

10mins: Kepa resurgence under Graham Potter dey incredible.

9mins: Chelsea don try stabilise di game small.

4mins: Köhn dey receive treatment require afta clash wit Havertz.

3mins: Chelsea almost create chance but Bernardo block dem.

2mins: Salzburg dey enjoy early possession wit noise from dia fans.

Red Bull Salzburg 0-0 Chelsea

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea line up

RB Salzburg: Köhn, Dedic, Wöber, Pavlovic, Bernardo, Gourna-Douath, Seiwald, Kjærgaard, Sucic, Okafor, Adamu.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Sterling, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Gallagher, Havertz, Aubameyang.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea head to head

Chelsea dey travel go Austria to face Red Bull Salzburg at a time wey Graham Potter men dey ball.

Di Blues dey unbeaten in dia last eight matches - dem dey look to win Salzburg wey fit confam dem as winners of Group E.

Also, back-to-back win over AC Milan and draw wit Salzburg for Potter first game in charge don boost Chelsea confidence.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea team news

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg for Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2022

E be like say some key player no go dey available for Salzburg.

Already, Justin Omoregie, Fernando, Ousmane Diakite and Nicolas Capaldo go miss di game.

For Chelsea, Kalidou Koulibaly dey injured after missing training on Monday. Kante also dey suffer serious injury and tori be say Marc Cucurella no well.