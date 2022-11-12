Wolves vs Arsenal livestream: Live updates as premier league leaders face bottom of di table

12 November 2022, 20:51 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Premier league leaders Arsenal dey face Wolves for di final game of Saturday.

Anoda win today go give di Gunners a five-point lead at di top of di table going into di World Cup break.

Wolves dey bottom of di table and go spend di World Cup break for di relegation zone.

Dem be di division lowest scorers, with eight goals - none of which don come afta di 56th minute.

Dia shot conversion rate of 4.8% na also di worst in di top flight.

KICK-OFF!

1 min: Wolves 0-0 Arsenal

Di game don start. Di bottom dey face di top for di Premier League. Na 24 points dey between di teams afta just 13/14 games.

3 mins: Xhaka dey collect treatment. E be like say e dey sick. Arteta dey tok to im players.

Xhaka go back on.

5 mins: Gabriel Jesus goal dey disallowed for offside.

Di Gunners striker dey about two yards off as e control one ball into di box and and put am inside di net.

6 mins: Wolves winger Adama Traore try to run through di middle. E beat some defenders but Gabriel Martinelli tackle am.

8 mins: Wolves cut pass Arsenal but Goncalo Guedes dey offside for di centre. William Saliba stop am and di move for fit lead to penalty if e no be offside.

12 mins: Ruben Neves pass di ball to Nelson Semedo, but Oleksandr Zinchenko block di cross. And Wolves get corner. Dem play am to anoda corner and e go all di way back to Jose Sa.

14 mins: Bukayo Saka play one-two and im cross dey deflected towards di top corner. Jose Sa put am out for a corner. Dem almost get chance dia.

15 mins: SUBSTITUTION

Granit Xhaka go out for Fabio Vieira afta dat im early sickness. E point to im stomach as e dey go off.

Team news

Caretaker manager Steve Davis make two changes to di Wolves team.

Adama Traore keep im place afta starting for di Carabao Cup win over Leeds for midweek while Toti also come in.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Toti, Bueno, B Traore, Neves, Moutinho, Guedes, A Traore.

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Mosquera, Ronan, Matheus Nunes, Hodge, Campbell, Lembikisa.

Arsenal no change as Mikel Arteta keep faith with di side wey begin di 1-0 win for Stamford Bridge for dia last league outing.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.