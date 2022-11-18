Fifa World Cup 2022 Fixtures: Group stage table and live results

World Cup 2022 - Scores & fixtures

32 teams, but only one fit win di trophy.

Dat go be di hope of di 32 kontris wey go take part for di 2022 Fifa World Cup for Qatar.

Na here you go find fixtures and results of all di matches from di group stage to di Final including di group table.

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

Knockout Stage

  • Round of 16
    • 1º IN GROUP A NaN
      -
      NaN 2º IN GROUP B
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Khalifa Int Stadium)
    • 1º IN GROUP C NaN
      -
      NaN 2º IN GROUP D
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
    • 1º IN GROUP D NaN
      -
      NaN 2º IN GROUP C
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Al Thumama Stadium)
    • 1º IN GROUP B NaN
      -
      NaN 2º IN GROUP A
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Al Bayt Stadium)
    • 1º IN GROUP E NaN
      -
      NaN 2º IN GROUP F
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Al Janoub Stadium)
    • 1º IN GROUP G NaN
      -
      NaN 2º IN GROUP H
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Stadium 974)
    • 1º IN GROUP F NaN
      -
      NaN 2º IN GROUP E
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Education City Stadium)
    • 1º IN GROUP H NaN
      -
      NaN 2º IN GROUP G
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Lusail Stadium)
  • Quarter-Finals
    • Winner E v F Runner-up NaN
      -
      NaN Winner G v H Runner-up
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Education City Stadium)
    • Winner A v B Runner-up NaN
      -
      NaN Winner C v D Runner-up
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Lusail Stadium)
    • Winner F v E Runner-up NaN
      -
      NaN Winner H v G Runner-up
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Al Thumama Stadium)
    • Winner B v A Runner-up NaN
      -
      NaN Winner D v C Runner-up
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Al Bayt Stadium)
  • Semi-Finals
    • Quarter-Final 1 Winner NaN
      -
      NaN Quarter-Final 2 Winner
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Lusail Stadium)
    • Quarter-Final 3 Winner NaN
      -
      NaN Quarter-Final 4 Winner
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Al Bayt Stadium)
  • Third Place
    • 3rd Place Play Off 1 NaN
      -
      NaN 3rd Place Play Off 2
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Khalifa Int Stadium)
  • Final
    • Finalist 1 NaN
      -
      NaN Finalist 2
      (Penalties)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Lusail Stadium)

Group Stage

    • Group A

      Group A
      Country Played Win Losses Draws Goal Difference Points
      Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Qatar NaN
        -
        NaN Ecuador
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Bayt Stadium)
      • Senegal NaN
        -
        NaN Netherlands
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Thumama Stadium)
      • Qatar NaN
        -
        NaN Senegal
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Thumama Stadium)
      • Netherlands NaN
        -
        NaN Ecuador
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Khalifa Int Stadium)
      • Ecuador NaN
        -
        NaN Senegal
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Khalifa Int Stadium)
      • Netherlands NaN
        -
        NaN Qatar
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Bayt Stadium)

    • Group B

      Group B
      Country Played Win Losses Draws Goal Difference Points
      England 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0
      United States 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • England NaN
        -
        NaN Iran
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Khalifa Int Stadium)
      • United States NaN
        -
        NaN Wales
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
      • Wales NaN
        -
        NaN Iran
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
      • England NaN
        -
        NaN United States
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Bayt Stadium)
      • Iran NaN
        -
        NaN United States
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Thumama Stadium)
      • Wales NaN
        -
        NaN England
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
    • Group C

      Group C
      Country Played Win Losses Draws Goal Difference Points
      Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Argentina NaN
        -
        NaN Saudi Arabia
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Lusail Stadium)
      • Mexico NaN
        -
        NaN Poland
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Stadium 974)
      • Poland NaN
        -
        NaN Saudi Arabia
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Education City Stadium)
      • Argentina NaN
        -
        NaN Mexico
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Lusail Stadium)
      • Poland NaN
        -
        NaN Argentina
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Stadium 974)
      • Saudi Arabia NaN
        -
        NaN Mexico
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Lusail Stadium)

    • Group D

      Group D
      Country Played Win Losses Draws Goal Difference Points
      France 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Denmark NaN
        -
        NaN Tunisia
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Education City Stadium)
      • France NaN
        -
        NaN Australia
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Janoub Stadium)
      • Tunisia NaN
        -
        NaN Australia
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Janoub Stadium)
      • France NaN
        -
        NaN Denmark
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Stadium 974)
      • Australia NaN
        -
        NaN Denmark
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Janoub Stadium)
      • Tunisia NaN
        -
        NaN France
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Education City Stadium)
    • Group E

      Group E
      Country Played Win Losses Draws Goal Difference Points
      Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Germany NaN
        -
        NaN Japan
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Khalifa Int Stadium)
      • Spain NaN
        -
        NaN Costa Rica
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Thumama Stadium)
      • Japan NaN
        -
        NaN Costa Rica
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
      • Spain NaN
        -
        NaN Germany
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Bayt Stadium)
      • Costa Rica NaN
        -
        NaN Germany
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Bayt Stadium)
      • Japan NaN
        -
        NaN Spain
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Khalifa Int Stadium)

    • Group F

      Group F
      Country Played Win Losses Draws Goal Difference Points
      Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Morocco NaN
        -
        NaN Croatia
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Bayt Stadium)
      • Belgium NaN
        -
        NaN Canada
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
      • Belgium NaN
        -
        NaN Morocco
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Thumama Stadium)
      • Croatia NaN
        -
        NaN Canada
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Khalifa Int Stadium)
      • Canada NaN
        -
        NaN Morocco
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Thumama Stadium)
      • Croatia NaN
        -
        NaN Belgium
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
    • Group G

      Group G
      Country Played Win Losses Draws Goal Difference Points
      Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Switzerland NaN
        -
        NaN Cameroon
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Janoub Stadium)
      • Brazil NaN
        -
        NaN Serbia
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Lusail Stadium)
      • Cameroon NaN
        -
        NaN Serbia
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Janoub Stadium)
      • Brazil NaN
        -
        NaN Switzerland
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Stadium 974)
      • Cameroon NaN
        -
        NaN Brazil
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Lusail Stadium)
      • Serbia NaN
        -
        NaN Switzerland
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Stadium 974)

    • Group H

      Group H
      Country Played Win Losses Draws Goal Difference Points
      Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
      South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Uruguay NaN
        -
        NaN South Korea
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Education City Stadium)
      • Portugal NaN
        -
        NaN Ghana
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Stadium 974)
      • South Korea NaN
        -
        NaN Ghana
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Education City Stadium)
      • Portugal NaN
        -
        NaN Uruguay
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Lusail Stadium)
      • Ghana NaN
        -
        NaN Uruguay
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Al Janoub Stadium)
      • South Korea NaN
        -
        NaN Portugal
        (Penalties)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Education City Stadium)
All times dey for GMT and subject to change. BBC no dey responsible for any changes.