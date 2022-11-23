Morocco vs Croatia highlight: Luca Modric and Hakim Ziyech dominate di game for dia teams for Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup

Moroccan fans use dia songs and chants encourage dia players to dia 0-0 draw wit Croatia for dia first World Cup game.

Di game hold for di Al Bayt stadium wia di Moroccan fans notice say dia players don tire. Na chants dem use ginger dem to fit no lose concentration.

Croatia bin enta di game wit hope to secure dia first three points - but di Moroccans show say dem no be push over.

However like Denmark on Tuesday dem also drop points.

Di North African nation dey Group F wit; Croatia, Belgium and Canada. Di next game na against anoda strong side, Belgium.

FULL TIME: Morocco 0-0 Croatia

90+6mins: Luka Modric (Croatia) send cross inside di box from but dem clear am.

90+3mins: Hakim Ziyech make slide tackle, but referee Fernando Rapallini blow for a foul.

90+1mins: Lovro Majer make rough challenge and referee blow for foul.

90mins: 6 min dded time.

90mins: SUBSTITUTION. Mislav Orsic enta for Ivan Perisic.

88mins: Yahya Attiat-Allal use too much force for im tackle. Ref blow free kick

85mins: Hakim Ziyech send through ball but Croatia defense stop am.

81mins: SUBSTITUTION! Abdelhamid Sabiri enta for Azzedine Ounahi

80mins: Luka Modric send di ball from di free kick.

79mins: SUBSTITUTION. Lovro Majer enta for Mateo Kovacic

78mins: YELLOW! Fernando Rapallini give Sofyan Amrabat yellow for his bad foul.

77mins: Ivan Perisic commits an ugly tackle on his opponent, but there is no caution from the referee.

75mins: Marko Livaja look set to break free but Morocco player clear di ball comot.

72mins: Marko Livaja attempt to find one of im teammates inside di box wit a chip pass.

71mins: Luka Modric whip di ball from di long-range free kick.

70mins: Ref stop di game for some time sake of foul by Ez Abde violate.

65mins: SUBSTITUTION. Ez Abde replace Sofiane Boufal for Morocco.

65mins: Achraf Hakimi slam di ball enta middle of di goal.

64mins: Luka Modric dey too aggressive wit di ball wey make ref Fernando Rapallini blow for foul.

63mins: Pass from Yahya Attiat-Allal no go through. Dominik Livakovic stop am.

58mins: Luka Modric attempt to slip di ball through di defence, but e no fit locate im teammates.

54mins: Be like say Noussair Mazraoui dey struggle afta e pick up knock.

53mins: Dejan Lovren na di first to arrive to rebound inside di penalty area.

52mins: Josip Juranovic attempt to find im teammate wit a pass from outside di box, but di opposition defence react fast.

51mins: Header by Noussair Mazraoui from very close range go di left side of di post.

48mins: Ref blow offside for Ivan Perisic.

46mins: Zlatko Dalic make half-time substitution.

Mario Pasalic enta for place of Nikola Vlasic

45mins: Second Half: KICK-OFF

HALF TIME: Morocco 0-0 Croatia

45mins: 2mins of stoppage-time to be played.

42mins: Medic dey attend to Nikola Vlasic. Ed on dey ok now.

40mins: Luka Modric clearly hold im opponent to stop im movement.

38mins: Sofyan Amrabat escape without any punishment from referee Fernando Rapallini afta after using excessive force to foul im opponent.

37mins: Morocco 0-0 Croatia

36mins: Mateo Kovacic makes reckless foul becos e wan win di ball.

33mins: Morocco defender clear di ball comot afta Nikola Vlasic attempt to dribble.

29mins: Poor challenge! Ref caution Marcelo Brozovic for foul.

27mins: Pass from Andrej Kramaric. Bono stop am.

25mins: Foul! Noussair Mazraoui get warning for pullin down im opponent.

22mins: Modric take di corner but clear am.

20mins: Again Ziyech take di free kick from di edge of di box afta foul on im man.

18mins: Ziyech try to find di head of im teammate in di box but over hit di cross.

15mins: Luka send pass wey Morocco intercept.

11mins: Hakim Ziyech send quick through ball into space for im teammate. Ref catch am offside

10mins: Luka Modric attempt to create a scoring opportunity wit wonderful long ball but dem block am.

9mins: Fernando Rapallini blow foul. Ref warn Hakim Ziyech

8mins: Marcelo Brozovic carelessly slide into di feet of im opponent ut e get luck say ref no reason am.

7mins: Mateo Kovacic run aces towards goal but di defender stop am

6mins: Morocco 0-0 Croatia

4mins: Whistles from di Moroccans dey blow sake of dia sustained Croatia possession.

1min:KICK OFF!

First Half

Morocco vs Croatia line up

Croatia Line-Up: Livakovic, Juranovi, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Morocco Line Up: Bono, Hakimi, Saïss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Ounahi, SAmrabat, Ziyech, Amallah, Boufal, En-Nesyri.

Morocco na di third African kontri wey dey play dia opening game for di World cup.

Morocco Vs Croatia Head-To-Head

Dis na di first time di two kontris dey meet for Fifa World Cup level.

Di only time dem meet before na for di Hassan II Trophy for December 1996 wey happun for Casablanca. Di match end for 2-2 draw but Croatia win 7-6 on penalties.

Croatia don win dia two FIFA World Cup games against African opposition by an aggregate of 6-0 (4-0 v Cameroon in 2014, 2-0 v Nigeria in 2018).

Dis na Morocco's sixth appearance for di FIFA World Cup, but dem neva pass di Group stage since 1986, wen Germany comot dem for di round of 16 (0-1).