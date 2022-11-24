Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream: Breel Embolo score to break Indomitable Lions for Qatar 2022 Fifa Word Cup game

24 November 2022, 10:57 WAT New Informate 40 minutes wey don pass

Cameroon and Switzerland go play dia opening World Cup match on Thursday.

Dis na di first time di two kontris dey meet for competitive football.

Switzerland surprise many pipo by qualifying as leaders of dia group for di World Cup ahead of current European champions Italy.

Dis qualification don make 12 times di kontri dey play for di tournament.

History favour dem for di game against Cameroon - dem neva lose dia opening games for di World Cup.

Since na di Swiss first time to play Cameroon dem need to dey careful to avoid di consequences.

83mins: YELLOW CARD! Manuel Akanji chop card for bad tackle

81mins: SUBSTITUTION. Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu enta for Bryan

81mins: SUBSTITUTION. Fabian Rieder enta for Ruben Vargas.

81mins: Collins Fai no fit give di accurate cross into box.

79mins: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

78mins: Haris Seferovic make a bad challenge and di referee blow for for a foul.

76mins: Nouhou Tolo commit rough foul. Facundo Tello stop di game for a moment.

75mins: Bryan Mbeumo take di the corner kick and send di ball inside di penalty area.

74mins: SUBTITITON. Vincent Aboubakar enta for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou enta for Karl Toko Ekambi

72mins: SUBSTITUTION. Fabian Frei enta for coming on for Djibril Sow. Noah Okafor enta for Xherdan Shaqiri and Haris Seferovic enta for Breel Embolo

71mins: A pass into di penalty area from Silvan Widmer No go through. Cameroon clear am go corner kick for Switzerland.

68mins: SUBSTITUTION. Gael Ondoua enta for Martin Hongla.

68mins: Ruben Vargas take di corner but fail to find any of im teammates.

67mins: Good work from Switzerland as dem win anoda corner.

65mins: Remo Freuler cause foul for a bad tackle.

64mins: YELLOW CARD! Facundo Tello show give Nico Elvedi foul.

61mins: Cameroon players dey exchange short passes wit dem sef.

58mins: Ruben Vargas finds im sef afta di last man. Ref blow offside.

57mins: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting enta inside di penalty area and send a powerful shot. Di keeper make a good save.

55mins: Xherdan Shaqiri cross into di box. Im teammates far from di pass.

54mins: Bryan Mbeumo play shot from more dan 20 yards out but Yann Sommer stop am.

50mins: Ref Facundo Tello see di foul from Ricardo Rodriguez

Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

48mins: GOAL! Breel Embolo convert Xherdan Shaqiri from di right.

46mins: Early throwing for Cameroon for Swiss half.

45mins: KICK OFF

Second Half

HALF TIME: Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon

45+3mins: Karl Toko Ekambi take free kick from outside di box. E send better cross into di box. Di goalkeeper catch am.

45+1mins: Ruben Vargas look like e wan take anoda corner.

45'mins: 2 mins added time

45mins: Some neat passing and movement from Cameroon.

42mins: Switzerland clear dangerous corner kick from Bryan Mbeumo

40mins: Ruben Vargas deliver di corner kick.

39mins: A cross field pass from Remo Freuler. Im teammates no fit reach di ball.

36mins: YELLOW CARD. Collins Fai chop card afta a dangerous tackle.

35mins: Collins Fai waste good opportunity as Swiss defender block im pass.

34mins: Xherdan Shaqiri see space to run but di ball comot from im leg.

32mins: Cameroon dey control di possession for di game.

30mins: Martin Hongla pick up one good pass deep inside di box, but di keeper save am

29mins: Dangerous play by Collins Fai. Ref Facundo Tello blow whistle for a foul.

24mins: Di corner by Bryan Mbeumo no get accuracy.

24mins: Nouhou Tolo try to send di ball in front of di goal, but di defence stop am.

22mins: Ruben Vargas produces a dangerous lofted cross into di box.

22mins: Nouhou Tolo dey too careless wit im challenge. Ref blow for foul.

21mins: Rough tackle by Andre Zambo Anguissa.

21mins: Ball possession Switzerland 59:41 Cameron

19mins: One of di defenders react for di last minute to brilliantly block a pass from Ricardo Rodriguez .

16mins: Xherdan Shaqiri take di corner but fail to find any of im teammates.

14mins: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting make good run inside di Swiss 18 but e fais to beat di offside trap.

13mins: Breel Embolo dey offside and di linesman raise im flag.

12mins: Granit Xhaka collects pass, shoot from outside as e see di keeper off im line

10mins: Yann Sommer pull off a great save to deny Bryan Mbeumo gaol. Good attempt by Cameroon.

9mins: Ruben Vargas attempt to find im teammate wit a pass from outside di box.

8mins: Silvan Widmer run towards Cameroon goal but di defender stop am.

7mins: Martin Hongla times his run too early and the linesman raises his flag for offside.

6mins: Remo Freuler make strong challenge and Facundo Tello blow for a foul.

6mins: Switzerland vs Cameroon

4mins: Shaqiri again try to slide di ball through to im teammate. Cameroon defender block am.

2mins: Shaqiri puts a cross into di box from di corner but no panic from di opposition.

2mins: Djibril Sow go on a solo run, but e fail to create a chance.

1mins: KICK OFF

First Half

Switzerland vs Cameroon lineups

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodríguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo.

Cameroon: Onana; Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai; Gouet, Hongla, Zambo Anguissa; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi.

Switzerland vs Cameroon head to head

For Fifa ranking Switzerland na 15th while Cameroon dey number 43.

Switzerland and Cameroon almost dey on di same form on dia way to di World Cup.

Anoda tin be say Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka na one of di players wey don make impact for di Premier League dis season for Arsenal.

Xhaka success for Arsenal also get impact for Switzerland.

But one player wey fit worry di Swiss team Cameroon's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.