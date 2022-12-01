World cup standings: Messi, Rashford, Gakpo shine as Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup take shape wit round of 16 matches

11 minutes wey don pass

Di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup don dey reach wia di tension go high pass as e be.

Dis na as kontris don begin qualify for di next round of di competition, di round of 16 - dat na di knock out phase of di tournament.

On Tuesday, four kontris find dia way enta di round from two groups.

Before den some kontris don already seal dia place for di knock out phase, especially kontris wey win dia first two games.

Kontris wey don qualify

No forget say na 32 kontris dey play di competition out of which 16 go qualify for di next round.

So far eight kontris don already qualify. Some qualify afta winning dia first two matches.

Odas need to wait until dia final game before dem know dia fate.

Di kontris wey don qualify na;

Netherlands, Senegal, England, USA, France, Australia, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Poland.

Qatar Fifa 2022 Round of 16

Di Netherlands top Group A while Africa Cup of Nations winner Senegal come second.

Host kontri Qatar no do well at all for di tournament. Dem lose all dia three matches including di last game.

Surprisingly Ecuador wey start di competition well afta di 2-0 for dia first game disappoint plenty of dia fans.

Di Three Lions, England top Group B afta beating dia neighbors Wales 3-0 courtesy of two goals from Manchester United forward Marcos Rashford and Phil Foden.

Still for Group B, USA carry second behind England.

While the Netherlands go play USA for di round of 16, England go play Senegal - wey fit be dia toughest match of di tournament.

Argentina complete di turnaround from di shock opening World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia by qualifying for di last 16 in impressive style against Poland.

Poland join dem for di group ahead of Mexico on goal difference.

On Wednesday Australia join France to reach di knockout stage of the World Cup for di first time in 16 years afta dem shock Denmark.

How Fifa decide who qualify?

If teams remain level on di same points afta three games, na goal difference dem go take decide who qualify.

Di condition for di full tie-breaker na:

Points gathered

Goal difference

Goals scored

Head-to-head results

Fair play: di team wey get highest number of indiscipline points go win (one yellow card equals one point, one red card wey pesin collect for two yellows equals three points, a direct red card equals four points and a direct red card for a player wey already get yellow equals five points)

Team wey dem draw last