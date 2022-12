Pele: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Macron, Usain Bolt, World leaders pay tribute to Brazilian legend wey die aged 82

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @Pele Wetin we call dis foto, Pele die at di age of 82

Tributes don dey pour from around di world as Brazilian football legend Pele die on 29 December at di age of 82.

Di management of di legendary footballer announce im death on Pele official Twitter handle.

"Inspiration and love mark di journey of King Pele, wey peacefully pass away today. Love, love and love, forever," dem tweet.

Reacting to di death, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo tok sorry to di family of Pele and Brazil. E tok say a mere goodbye to Pele no go dey enough to express di pain wey di entire football world dey currently embrace.

"Na inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever," Ronaldo tok on im Facebook page.

E say Pele dey always show am love and im sef dey return di love for every moment wey dem share from distance. "E no no go dey forgotten and im memory go live forever for each and every one of us wey be football lovers. Rest in peace King Pele," Ronaldo tok.

Premier League for dia own reaction tok say dem dey deeply saddened to hear di news of Pele death.

Dem describe Pele as extraordinarily gifted footballer wey transcend di sport and inspire millions throughout im remarkable career.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele family and friends," Premier League tok for dia Twitter handle.

French President Emmanuel Macron also react to di footballer death.

French striker Mbappe tok say Pele legacy no go dey forgotten.

E say di king of football don leave di world but im legacy no go dey forgotten.