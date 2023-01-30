Transfer deadline day: Moises Caicedo, Fernandez, Hincapie, Shelvey, Felix, Lindelof, Bellingham

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea don reopen tok-tok with Benfica about signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández, 22, before di transfer window go close on Tuesday. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Tottenham don submit verbal offer of 25m euro (£22m) to Bayer Leverkusen for di transfer of Ecuador centre-back Piero Hincapie, 21. (Bild - in German)

Nottingham Forest don nearly sign Newcastle United English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 30. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Barcelona dey chook eye put 23-year-old Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, wey as at now dey on loan to Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish)

Inter Milan don arrange Manchester United and Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof, 28, to replace Skriniar if di 27-year-old Slovakia defender move go Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham dey work on deal to sign Birmingham City 17-year-old English midfielder Jobe Bellingham, wey be di brother of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Football Insider)

Galatasaray dey lead di race for who sign Liverpool 25-year-old English defender Nat Phillips, wey dey valued at £10m. (Athletic - subscription required)

Everton dey ginger to bring forward come as well Udinese 27-year-old Brazilian defender Rodrigo Becao. (Mail)

Nottingham Forest toks to sign Paris St-Germain and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 36 don reach advanced stage. (Football Insider)

Sporting Lisbon dey close to loan deal for Barcelona and Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, to take replace 23-year-old Spain defender Pedro Porro, wey Tottenham wan sign. (Athletic - subscription required)

Manchester City go challenge Barcelona to sign Girona and Spain Under-21 defender Arnau Martinez, 19. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Sevilla don tok reach advanced stage for Spanish midfielder Bryan Gil, 21, from Tottenham on loan til di season end. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle United don gree for fee of around £3m for West Ham and Scotland Under-21 right-back Harrison Ashby, 21. (Times - subscription required)

Fulham dey tok with have Sheffield United for dia Norway midfielder Sander Berge, as di 24-year-old also get link with Newcastle. (90min)

Di Cottagers also dey advanced talks to fit sign 26-year-old Serbia midfielder Sasa Lukic from Torino. (Athletic - subscription required)

Brighton don complete di signing for AIK and Sweden midfielder Yasin Ayari, 19, for 6m euros (£5.2m). (Fabrizio Romano)