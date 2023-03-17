Champions League Quarter finals draw: Victor Osimhen, Benzema, Fernandez and wetin to know about di Uefa Champions League and Europa League Quarter final draws

Football fans don already dey catch fever about di European club competitions as e don dey enta di stage wia dem go separate boys from men.

In fact, banters about who go jam who for di Quarter-Finals and semi-finals don start.

All di tension to know opponents go end today as di Uefa Champions League and Europa League draws for di Quarter-finals and semi finals for dis season go happun on Friday 17 March, 2023 around mid-day for Nyon, Switzerland.

Football clubs wey don qualify dey eager to know who dia next opponents as di road to Turkey and Budapest dey become clearer wit evri match.

Chelsea and Manchester City na di remaining Premier League clubs wey dey for di Champions League and dem go kwanta wit six oda European clubs.

Clubs wey qualify for di Champions League last 8 na;

AC Milan (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Manchester City (England)

Napoli (Italy)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Wen is Uefa Champions League Quater final

Unlike oda times wey dem dey cede teams for draws, dis time ceding of teams no go dey and teams from di same kontri fit play each oda.

Di quarter-final first legs go happun on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, 2023 while di return legs dey fixed for 18 and 19 April, 2023.

Di semi-finals go be on 9 and 10 and 16 and17 May 2023. Di final go shele on Saturday, 10 June for di Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey.

Road to di Quarter-Finals

Chelsea fight back from dia 1-0 loss for di first leg to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate, but Tottenham wey Premier League fans hope bin dey on to also qualify lost 1-0 over two legs to AC Milan.

Manchester City play 1-1 dia first away leg for Germany against RB Leipzig, but dem sama di Spanish side 7-0 for di Etihad stadium to qualify.

Manchester City hit man Erling Haaland score five goals for di match on Tuesday.

Anoda top English team Liverpool lost 5-2 for dia home afta reigning European champions Real Madrid beat dem 1-0 for di second leg on Wednesday.

Europa League quarter finals draw

Manchester United beat Real Betis 4-1 for di first leg of dia knockout matches

Immediately afta di Champions League draw, di Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draw go follow.

Di teams wey dey di draws na:

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Juventus (Italy)

Manchester United (England)

Roma (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Manchester United beat Real Betis 5-1 for dia last-16 tie while Premier League leaders Arsenal comot from di tournament on Thursday afta Sporting Lisbon knock dem out with penalty shootout wey end 5-3.

Dis na afta dem play 1-1 for regulation time.

Di Europa League quarter-finals go happun on 13 and 20 April for di two legs, while di semi-finals dey scheduled for 11 and 18 May, 2023.

Di final go take place on Wednesday, 31 May for di Puskas Arena for Budapest, Hungary.

Europa Conference League draw

Dem go also do di draws for di Europa Conference League Quarter-Finals and semi-finals.

Di teams wey dey di Europa Conference League na:

Anderlecht (Belgium)

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

Basel (Switzerland)

Fiorentina (Italy)

Gent (Belgium)

Lech Poznan (Poland)

Nice (France)

West Ham (England)

Di last time West Ham win any European trophy na 1965. Dem qualify for di last eight of di Europa Conference League afta dem beat AEK Larnaca 6-0 on aggregate.

Di Europa Conference League quarter-finals go happun on 13 and 20 April, while di semi-finals go be on 11 and 18 May.