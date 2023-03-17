Christian Atsu funeral: Final funeral rites of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu dey happen today

7 minutes wey don pass

Final funeral rites of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu dey happen today at de forecourt of de state house.

Govment of Ghana dey give Christian Atsu state funeral ased on en contributions to football in de country.

Family representatives, friends and football fans in Ghana and de rest of de world go say dia last goodbye to de man wey people describe as humanitarian.

Funeral arrangements

Wetin we call dis foto, Christian Atsu go dey buried for Ghana

Dem go lay de body of Christian Atsu in state at exactly make all persons wey want wish am farewell file past.

De Vice President of Ghana den other key government functionaries go be in attendance.

Later on, de President of Ghana go also be in attendance until de funeral come to an end around later dis morning.

Dem go take de body to en village, Ada for burial.

How Christian Atsu die

On February 5, 2023 Christian Atsu score late winner for en team, Hatayspor in dia clash against Kasimpasa in round 23 of the 2022/23 Turkey Super Lig on Sunday.

He take to social media to share de exciting news to en fans about de late winning goal.

But de earthquake strike Monday dawn, that be de last tweet Atsu post and de last time anyone see am alive.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Im club Hatayspor bin initially report say dem rescue am "wit injuries" but one day later dat position change.

Dem still dey rescue some survivors afta di quakes and aftershocks for southern Turkey and northern Syria wey don kill more dan 40,000 pipo as at di time of dis report.

Atsu en agent, Nana Sechere den some family relations go de location to support in de rescue mission during which dem locate Atsu en room den some of en belongings.

Who be Christian Atsu

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Atsu be Ghanaian international player who play professional football for Turkish Super Lig until he meet en untimely death inside earthquake.

Born 10 January 1992, de Ghanaian professional footballer play for Hatayspor since September 2022.

"Na wit de heaviest of hearts say I dey announce to all well wishers say sadly Christian Atsu's body dey recovered dis morning" en Agent Nana Sechere tweet.

"My deepest condolences to en family and loved ones. I go like take dis opportunity tank everyone for dia prayers and support" he add.

De dead body of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu don arrive in Ghana where, around February 19 wey se state receive en body.