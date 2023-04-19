Champions League: Real Madrid, AC Milan semi-final fixtures & dates

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rodrygo celebrate wit im teamates afta im score for dia quater final victory against Chelsea for Stamford bridge

Defending champions Real Madrid and AC Milan don qualify for di 2022/23 Champions league semi-final.

Real beat Chelsea to reach di last four while Milan knockout Serie A leaders Napoli to progress.

On Wednesday, two teams go join dem between Inter Milan or Benfica and Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Wen be di semi-final draw?

Uefa don already do di draws for Champions League semi-final. Dem combine di quarter finals and semis togeda wey dem bin do di quarter finals draw for March 17.

So who go face who?

Real Madrid, afta dem comot Chelsea, go face either Bayern or Man City for one of di semi-final match.

Di oda semis go see AC Milan, winners of di tie against Serie A rivals Napoli, face either city rivals Inter Milan or Benfica.

Wen be di Champions League semi-finals 2023?

Uefa don release dates for both rounds of fixtures but dem say dem go announce which team go play for specific date in due course.

1st Legs: May 9-10, 2023

2nd Legs: May 16-17, 2023

Kick off times na 8:00pm West African time.

Wen be di 2023 Champions League final?

Di 2023 champions league final go take place for June 10, 2023.

Dis year final go take place for Atatürk Olympic Stadium for Istanbul, home of di Turkish national team.

Na dat venue wey famously host di 2005 decider, wen Liverpool recover from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan for di 'Miracle of Istanbul'.

Before, na Istanbul dem bin select to host di 2020 final, but dem move am to Lisbon sake of COVID-19 pandemic.