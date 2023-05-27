Coventry City 1-1 Luton Town (5-6 pens): How di Hatters win shootout to reach Premier League

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Jordan Clark goal na im fourth of di season - and first since January

Luton Town complete dia journey from non-league to Premier League as dem beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties to win di Championship play-off final for Wembley.

Gustavo Hamer equalise for Coventry to cancel out di first-half strike from Jordan Clark as di game finish in a 1-1 draw afta 120 minutes.

Both goals come afta Luton lost dia captain Tom Lockyer early on afta e collapse ontop di pitch but dem carri di defender go hospital and dem say e dey awake, conscious and with im family.

Luton keeper Ethan Horvath save di crucial 12th penalty from Fankaty Dabo to take di happy Hatters to di Premier League for di first time.

Di last time dem dey English football top flight na 1992, di year di Premier League begin, Luton don wait 31 years to take dia place at di top table.

But dem bin still dey dia fifth tier only nine years ago afta ten years of financial hardship.

And, in becoming di first side to go all di way from di top tier to non-league and back, dem complete a remarkable achievement for Luton boss Rob Edwards, wey begin dis season as manager of di Hatters strong local rivals Watford.

Just a year from wen e bin dey manage Forest Green to di League Two title, Edwards win im second successive promotion.

E comot Forest Green to take job for Watford at di end of last season, but dem sack am late September.