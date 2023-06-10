Champions League final: Man City vs Inter Milan time, date and oda tins to know

30 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United and Inter Milan go jam each oda for di Champions League Finals by 8pm for di Ataturk Olympic Stadium for Istanbul on Saturday.

With dis match, Man City wan try win Treble with di FA Cup and Premier League titles under dia belt already.

Dia oga Pep Guardiola don hala say "dis na di dream!"

"I bin get Lionel (Messi) for di past and I get Erling (Haaland) now. Na my success. I no dey joke na true I tok so. Dis na di finish. Di Champions League na ogbonge competition. Na absolute dream", na wetin Guardiola add.

If Manchester City win, e go be dia first Champions League victory.

Na di second time in three years City don reach di Champions League final, afta dem lose to Chelsea for 2020-21.

Manchester United na di only English side wey don win di Treble - Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League - dem run am for 1998-99.

Inter Milan bin start dis season as under dogs but if dem win dis match, dem go be di European Champions for di first time since 2010.

Although Manchester City na di favourites against di three-time European champions Inter, wey finish third for Serie A and win di Coppa Italia for a second successive season.

Inter, however no suppose dey underestimated, as dem maintain high record for di tournament- eight clean sheets in 12 matches so far, with goalkeeper Andre Onana wey be dia standout performer.

Inter, under Jose Mourinho, knock Guardiola Barcelona out in di semi-finals on di way to winning dia own treble for 2010, but dis go be di Italians first meeting with City.

Inter Milan oga Simon Inzaghi bin comment say, "na my most important match ever, but I believe say na also di truth for my players because we get players like Dzeko and Onana wey don play for semi-finals. E go pay us back for all our effort sake of say e don be long year".