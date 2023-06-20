EPL transfer news today: Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea plus oda transfer gist
Chelsea don sign France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m.
Di 25-year-old bin score 16 goals in 25 games for Bundesliga last season.
Nkunku, wey get 10 caps for France, na manager Mauricio Pochettino first signing since e take charge for May.
"I dey very happy to join Chelsea. Na big effort dem make to bring me to di club. Belle dey sweet me for dis challenge and I go wear di Chelsea shirt wit pride," Nkunku tok.
"I don play for Ligue 1 and Bundesliga, Now I wan play for Premier League, one of di strongest leagues for di world.
"I dey look forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and to show di Chelsea supporters wetin I fit do for pitch."
Nkunku, wey im Chelsea contract go start on July 1, win three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups during im four years wit Paris St-Germain before im join Leipzig for 2019.
Di Premier League summer transfer window officially open for June 14.
Even though di window dey open for UK, clubs no go fit sign players abroad until di international window open for July 1.
Di summer transfer window go close for England by 11pm on Friday September 1. Europe top five leagues go also close dia transfer window on di same date.
Checkout all di done deals wey happun dis June.
20 June
Premier League
Christopher Nkunku [RB Leipzig - Chelsea] £52m
English Football League
Joel Coleman [Ipswich - Bolton] Free
19 June
English Football League
Nathan Baxter [Chelsea - Bolton] Free
Billy Chadwick [Hull - Stockport] Free
Josh Gordon [Barrow - Burton] Free
Regan Hendry [Forest Green - Tranmere] Free
Connor Jennings [Hartlepool - Tranmere] Free
Lukas Jensen [Burnley - Lincoln] Free
Cole Stockton [Morecambe - Burton] Free
Louis Thompson [Portsmouth - Stevenage] Free
Nathan Wood [Penybont - Newport] Free
18 June
English Football League
Luis Hemir Silva Semedo [Benfica - Sunderland] Undisclosed
17 June
Premier League
Dejan Kulusevski [Juventus - Tottenham] Undisclosed
English Football League
Ibou Touray [Salford - Stockport] Free
16 June
Premier League
Mahmoud Dahoud [Borussia Dortmund - Brighton] Free
Scottish Premiership
Adam Le Fondre [Sydney FC - Hibernian] Free
Antonio Portales [Atlante - Dundee] Free
Ester Sokler [Radomlje - Aberdeen] Undisclosed
English Football League
Harry Anderson [Bristol Rovers - Stevenage] Free
Steve Arnold [Southend - Sutton] Free
Max Clark [Stevenage - Gillingham] Free
Ryan Inniss [Charlton - Forest Green] Free
Josh McEachran [MK Dons - Oxford] Free
Christian N'Guessan [Ebbsfleet - Sutton] Free
Cameron Norman [Newport - MK Dons] Free
Tyler Roberts [Wolves - Doncaster] Loan
Anthony Scully [Wigan - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Omar Sowunmi [Bromley - Sutton] Free
Ryan Stirk [Birmingham - Walsall] Free
Ash Taylor [Kilmarnock - Bradford] Free
15 June
Scottish Premiership
Leighton Clarkson [Liverpool - Aberdeen] Undisclosed
Sam Lammers [Atalanta - Rangers] Undisclosed
English Football League
Patrick Brough [Barrow - Northampton] Free.
Terry Devlin [Glentoran - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Albie Morgan [Charlton - Blackpool] Free
Sondre Tronstad [Vitesse Arnhem - Blackburn] Free
14 June
International
Jude Bellingham [Borussia Dortmund - Real Madrid] £88.5m, rising to £115m with add-ons
Marijan Cabraja [Hibernian - Rijeka] Undisclosed
Premier League
James Milner [Liverpool - Brighton & Hove Albion] Free
Joao Pedro [Watford - Brighton & Hove Albion] £30m
English Football League
Taye Ashby-Hammond [Fulham - Stevenage] Free
Harvey Davies [Liverpool - Crewe] Loan
Abo Eisa [Bradford - Grimsby] Free
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild [Portsmouth - Lincoln] Undisclosed
Will Norris [Burnley - Portsmouth] Free
Haydon Roberts [Brighton - Bristol City] Free
Christian Saydee [Bournemouth - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Conor Shaughnessy [Burton - Portsmouth] Free
Jordan Thorniley [Blackpool - Oxford] Free
Jonny Williams [Swindon - Gillingham] Free
13 June
English Football League
Owen Bailey [Gateshead - Doncaster] Free
Calvin Ramsay [Liverpool - Preston North End ] Loan
Ruben Rodrigues [Notts County - Oxford Utd] Free
12 June
Premier League
Kevin Schade [Freiburg - Brentford] £22m
English Football League
Tom Sang [Cardiff - Port Vale] Free
Alistair Smith [Sutton - Lincoln] Free
10 June
Premier League
Youri Tielemans [Leicester - Aston Villa] Free
English Football League
David McGoldrick [Derby - Notts County] Free
Kevin Nisbet [Hibernian - Millwall] Undisclosed
9 June
International
Naby Keita [Liverpool - Werder Bremen] Free
Konrad Laimer [RB Leipzig - Bayern Munich] Free
Isaac Price [Everton - Standard Liege] Free
English Football League
Shane Duffy [Fulham - Norwich] Free
Matty Foulds [Bradford - Harrogate] Undisclosed
Joe Ironside [Cambridge - Doncaster] Free
Rod McDonald [Crewe - Harrogate] Free
Kian Spence [Halifax - Barrow] Undisclosed
Donovan Wilson [Sutton - Grimsby] Free
8 June
Premier League
Alexis Mac Allister [Brighton - Liverpool] £35m
Scottish Premiership
Charlie Reilly [Albion Rovers - Dundee] Free
English Football League
Toby Mullarkey [Rochdale - Grimsby] Undisclosed
Danny Rose [Stevenage - Grimsby] Undisclosed
Jack Senior [Halifax - Doncaster] Undisclosed
Nathan Thompson [Peterborough - Stevenage] Free
Nectarios Triantis [Central Coast Mariners - Sunderland] Undisclosed
7 June
English Football League
Courtney Duffus [Morecambe - Barrow] Free
6 June
Scottish Premiership
Jack Butland [Crystal Palace - Rangers] Free
English Football League
Terrell Agyemang [Manchester City - Middlesbrough] Free
Kacper Lopata [Woking - Barnsley] Free
Ross McCrorie [Aberdeen - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Clarke Oduor [Barnsley - Bradford] Free
5 June
English Football League
Kristian Dennis [Carlisle - Tranmere] Free
Rob Dickie [QPR - Bristol City] Free
2 June
Premier League
Ethan Brierley [Rochdale - Brentford B] Undisclosed
English Football League
Nick Freeman [Wycombe - Stevenage] Free
Liam Gibson [Morecambe - Harrogate] Free
Alex MacDonald [Gillingham - Stevenage] Free
Will Randall [Sutton - Notts County] Free
1 June
International
Magdalena Eriksson [Chelsea - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed
Pernille Harder [Chelsea - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed
English Football League
George Broadbent [Sheffield United - Doncaster] Undisclosed
Omar Bugiel [Sutton - AFC Wimbledon] Free
Josh Neufville [Luton - AFC Wimbledon] Free
