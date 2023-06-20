EPL transfer news today: Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea plus oda transfer gist

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty images Wetin we call dis foto, Chelsea don sign France striker Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea don sign France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m.

Di 25-year-old bin score 16 goals in 25 games for Bundesliga last season.

Nkunku, wey get 10 caps for France, na manager Mauricio Pochettino first signing since e take charge for May.

"I dey very happy to join Chelsea. Na big effort dem make to bring me to di club. Belle dey sweet me for dis challenge and I go wear di Chelsea shirt wit pride," Nkunku tok.

"I don play for Ligue 1 and Bundesliga, Now I wan play for Premier League, one of di strongest leagues for di world.

"I dey look forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and to show di Chelsea supporters wetin I fit do for pitch."

Nkunku, wey im Chelsea contract go start on July 1, win three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups during im four years wit Paris St-Germain before im join Leipzig for 2019.

Di Premier League summer transfer window officially open for June 14.

Even though di window dey open for UK, clubs no go fit sign players abroad until di international window open for July 1.

Di summer transfer window go close for England by 11pm on Friday September 1. Europe top five leagues go also close dia transfer window on di same date.

Checkout all di done deals wey happun dis June.

20 June

Premier League

Christopher Nkunku [RB Leipzig - Chelsea] £52m

English Football League

Joel Coleman [Ipswich - Bolton] Free

19 June

English Football League

Nathan Baxter [Chelsea - Bolton] Free

Billy Chadwick [Hull - Stockport] Free

Josh Gordon [Barrow - Burton] Free

Regan Hendry [Forest Green - Tranmere] Free

Connor Jennings [Hartlepool - Tranmere] Free

Lukas Jensen [Burnley - Lincoln] Free

Cole Stockton [Morecambe - Burton] Free

Louis Thompson [Portsmouth - Stevenage] Free

Nathan Wood [Penybont - Newport] Free

18 June

English Football League

Luis Hemir Silva Semedo [Benfica - Sunderland] Undisclosed

17 June

Premier League

Dejan Kulusevski [Juventus - Tottenham] Undisclosed

English Football League

Ibou Touray [Salford - Stockport] Free

16 June

Premier League

Mahmoud Dahoud [Borussia Dortmund - Brighton] Free

Scottish Premiership

Adam Le Fondre [Sydney FC - Hibernian] Free

Antonio Portales [Atlante - Dundee] Free

Ester Sokler [Radomlje - Aberdeen] Undisclosed

English Football League

Harry Anderson [Bristol Rovers - Stevenage] Free

Steve Arnold [Southend - Sutton] Free

Max Clark [Stevenage - Gillingham] Free

Ryan Inniss [Charlton - Forest Green] Free

Josh McEachran [MK Dons - Oxford] Free

Christian N'Guessan [Ebbsfleet - Sutton] Free

Cameron Norman [Newport - MK Dons] Free

Tyler Roberts [Wolves - Doncaster] Loan

Anthony Scully [Wigan - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Omar Sowunmi [Bromley - Sutton] Free

Ryan Stirk [Birmingham - Walsall] Free

Ash Taylor [Kilmarnock - Bradford] Free

15 June

Scottish Premiership

Leighton Clarkson [Liverpool - Aberdeen] Undisclosed

Sam Lammers [Atalanta - Rangers] Undisclosed

English Football League

Patrick Brough [Barrow - Northampton] Free.

Terry Devlin [Glentoran - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Albie Morgan [Charlton - Blackpool] Free

Sondre Tronstad [Vitesse Arnhem - Blackburn] Free

14 June

International

Jude Bellingham [Borussia Dortmund - Real Madrid] £88.5m, rising to £115m with add-ons

Marijan Cabraja [Hibernian - Rijeka] Undisclosed

Premier League

James Milner [Liverpool - Brighton & Hove Albion] Free

Joao Pedro [Watford - Brighton & Hove Albion] £30m

English Football League

Taye Ashby-Hammond [Fulham - Stevenage] Free

Harvey Davies [Liverpool - Crewe] Loan

Abo Eisa [Bradford - Grimsby] Free

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild [Portsmouth - Lincoln] Undisclosed

Will Norris [Burnley - Portsmouth] Free

Haydon Roberts [Brighton - Bristol City] Free

Christian Saydee [Bournemouth - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Conor Shaughnessy [Burton - Portsmouth] Free

Jordan Thorniley [Blackpool - Oxford] Free

Jonny Williams [Swindon - Gillingham] Free

13 June

English Football League

Owen Bailey [Gateshead - Doncaster] Free

Calvin Ramsay [Liverpool - Preston North End ] Loan

Ruben Rodrigues [Notts County - Oxford Utd] Free

12 June

Premier League

Kevin Schade [Freiburg - Brentford] £22m

English Football League

Tom Sang [Cardiff - Port Vale] Free

Alistair Smith [Sutton - Lincoln] Free

10 June

Premier League

Youri Tielemans [Leicester - Aston Villa] Free

English Football League

David McGoldrick [Derby - Notts County] Free

Kevin Nisbet [Hibernian - Millwall] Undisclosed

9 June

International

Naby Keita [Liverpool - Werder Bremen] Free

Konrad Laimer [RB Leipzig - Bayern Munich] Free

Isaac Price [Everton - Standard Liege] Free

English Football League

Shane Duffy [Fulham - Norwich] Free

Matty Foulds [Bradford - Harrogate] Undisclosed

Joe Ironside [Cambridge - Doncaster] Free

Rod McDonald [Crewe - Harrogate] Free

Kian Spence [Halifax - Barrow] Undisclosed

Donovan Wilson [Sutton - Grimsby] Free

8 June

Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister [Brighton - Liverpool] £35m

Scottish Premiership

Charlie Reilly [Albion Rovers - Dundee] Free

English Football League

Toby Mullarkey [Rochdale - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Danny Rose [Stevenage - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Jack Senior [Halifax - Doncaster] Undisclosed

Nathan Thompson [Peterborough - Stevenage] Free

Nectarios Triantis [Central Coast Mariners - Sunderland] Undisclosed

7 June

English Football League

Courtney Duffus [Morecambe - Barrow] Free

6 June

Scottish Premiership

Jack Butland [Crystal Palace - Rangers] Free

English Football League

Terrell Agyemang [Manchester City - Middlesbrough] Free

Kacper Lopata [Woking - Barnsley] Free

Ross McCrorie [Aberdeen - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Clarke Oduor [Barnsley - Bradford] Free

5 June

English Football League

Kristian Dennis [Carlisle - Tranmere] Free

Rob Dickie [QPR - Bristol City] Free

2 June

Premier League

Ethan Brierley [Rochdale - Brentford B] Undisclosed

English Football League

Nick Freeman [Wycombe - Stevenage] Free

Liam Gibson [Morecambe - Harrogate] Free

Alex MacDonald [Gillingham - Stevenage] Free

Will Randall [Sutton - Notts County] Free

1 June

International

Magdalena Eriksson [Chelsea - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed

Pernille Harder [Chelsea - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed

English Football League

George Broadbent [Sheffield United - Doncaster] Undisclosed

Omar Bugiel [Sutton - AFC Wimbledon] Free