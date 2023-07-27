Australia vs Nigeria live updates: Oshoala no go start for di Super Falcons

27 July 2023, 10:32 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ Super Falcons

Nigeria Super Falcons dey face di CommBank Matildas of Australia for di Fifa Women World Cup group B game today.

Australia na di 2023 co-host kontri with New Zealand..

Na di second game wey di Super Falcons of Nigeria go play for di tournament be dis and e go happun by 11:00am Nigeria time for Lang Park, Brisbane, Australia.

Di Super Falcons get one point from dia first match against Canada wey end for a goalless draw.

E go dey hard as Nigeria no go play wit dia midfielder Deborah Abiodun wey collect red card against Canada.

Australia dey in a healthy position to qualify afta dia opening win over di Republic of Ireland. A win today go guarantee dem a place in di round of 16.

For Nigeria, dia World Cup hope go dey decided in di final group game regardless of weda dem win, lose or draw today.

Defeat today mean say dem go need a win against di Republic of Ireland in dia last game and for Canada to lose to Australia, and even den, e go come down to goal difference.

Di match as e dey happun live

First Half

22: Mins:

20: Mins: First booking of di game go to Nigeria Alozie for a foul against Australia player Vine.

18 Mins: Foord get di ball and manage to create space to play a shot but e go wide.

17 Mins: Kanu get di ball and run down to di penalty side but she lost her footing inside di 18 yard.

16 Mins: Nigeria take her first corner.

Nothing come out of am.

12 Mins: Corner kick played by Catley but e dey played out by Nigeria to anoda corner. Catley play am again and di Nigerian keeper Ajibade make a fantastic save to anoda corner. Catley play am again and Nigeria manage to play am out.

Nigeria defence don try for dis corners so far.

11 Mins: Australia Gorry play di ball into Nigeria Plumptre face and she dey down for some seconds.

9 Min: Super Falcons Kanu get di ball for good place close to di post but waste di opportunity as she no cross am well and nobody get di ball.

6 Mins: Anoda opportunity for Super Falcons but e amount to nothing.

3 Mins: Super Falcons get a chance for di penalty area but e dey stopped. Anoda chance wit a throw but Kennedy sweep am out. Australia don start beta dan Nigeria so far.

1Min: Corner for Australia, Catley play am but Nnadozie stop am and play am out.

1 Min: Kick-Off. Game don start.

Australia and Nigeria key stats

Australia don win dia last three Fifa Women World Cup matches against African sides, including a 2-0 win against Nigeria for di 2015 edition.

Following dia 1-0 win against Republic of Ireland, Australia dey look to win both of dia opening two games at a single edition of di Women World Cup for di first time.

Following dia 0-0 draw against Canada, Nigeria go attempt to avoid losing consecutive games in a single edition of di Women World Cup for di first time wen dem play Australia.

Nigeria don fail to score in 17 of dia 27 games for di Fifa Women World Cup - more often dan any oda team.

Although Super Falcons of Nigeria na di most successful team for Africa. Dem be champions of di Africa Women Cup of Nations for 11 times. Na only two matches Nigeria don win for dia last 18 Fifa Womens World Cup.

Australia starting XI

18 - Arnold

5- Vine

7- Catley

9- Foord

10. Van Egmond

14- Kennedy

15- Hunt

16 - Raso

19 - Gorry

21- Carpenter

23 - Cooney-Cross

Sam Kerr (calf), Mary Fowler (concussion) and Aivi Luik (concussion) no dey available for di match.

Nigeria starting XI

16 - Nnadozie

22 - Alozie

2 - Plumptre

3 - Ohale

14 - Demehin

7 - Payne

18 - Ayinde

10- Ucheibe

15 - Ajibade

12- Kanu

6- Onumonu

Substitutes