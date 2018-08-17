Tori
Beta Tori
Nigeria Customs don gbab anoda container wey carry military uniforms
Di Customs officials don arrest four pipo on top dis mata and dis na di second time dem dey gbab Constance’s wey carry military uniforms since 31 July, 2018.
- 17 August 2018
Kenya president make history wit first woman bodi guard
First woman to be Presidential Aide De Camp for Kenya.
- 17 August 2018
Sex: "Difference dey between ashawo work and bluefilm"
Nigerian pornstar Savage Trap Queen don come out to tok all di kain tins wey she dey use her eyes see inside di Nigerian porn industry wey dey very lowkey.
- 17 August 2018
Abuja building wey collapse na one storey wey owner change to five storey
Di five storey collapse around 12 O'clock Friday afternoon.
- 17 August 2018
Osun-Osogbo Festival: Di god wey dey give pikin don land
Pipo don dey joli Osun-Oshogbo Festival since before 1950s even UNESCO wey be United Nations office on top culture mata don make am heritage site.
- 17 August 2018
AFCON 2019: Gyan, Ayew brodas no make Ghana 23 man squad for qualifier
Ghana don release full list of 23 players wey go play Kenya to qualify for AFCON 2019, but plenti of dia ogbonge players no make di list.
- 17 August 2018
Ambazonia forces kill Cameroon marine, four para-military officers, kidnap assistant mayor
Army tok-tok pesin Colonel Didier Badjeck tell BBC Pidgin say tori pipo di only tok wen na army be involved.
- 17 August 2018
#FreeSamuelOgundipe: Court don give Premium Times tori pesin bail
Premium Times journalist Samuel Ogundipe wey police detain don las las get im freedom back afta court grant am bail
- 17 August 2018
'Nigeria goment pay money to release Dapchi girls' -UN report
Nigeria goment bin don deny say dem pay any money for di release of di Dapchi school girls wey Boko Baram kidnap.
- 16 August 2018
#StopSexualHarassment237: Cameroon women wan end work-place harassment
Cameroon women wan begin name and shame pipo weh deh di sexually harass dem.
- 16 August 2018
10 tins you fit do to make life beta for pipo wey get Autism
Pipo wey get autism no dey see life as oda human beings dey see am, dat one dey make am hard for dem to tok wetin dey worri dem. Dis na wetin you suppose know about pipo wey get autism.
- 16 August 2018
Lagos as fourth cheapest city - Wetin pipo dey tok
Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) release dis report afta dem release report about how Lagos na one of di last cities dem wey pesin fit live.
- 16 August 2018
MadonnaAt60: Six eva green songs of 'Queen of Pop'
Madonna stand out as artist wey dey original, wey dey always push boundary dey change her image again and again.
- 16 August 2018
Police dey defend why dem gbab Samuel Ogundipe
Two days afta dem gbab Samuel Ogundipe, Nigeria Police on Thursday come out to defend why dem arrest di Premium Times tori pesin.
- 16 August 2018
Goment no fit take care of 5 million Almajiri - Kano goment
Goment spokesman say most of di Almajiri dey come from oda states.
- 16 August 2018
Over 2000 people go fit lose dema jobs for Ghana Banking Industry
Chief Executive Officer of di newly created Consolidated Bank say di fate of employees for dis bank go be decided after two months.
- 16 August 2018
"Na fake news, Police no seal computer village"
Tori for local media bin say Police put padlock for di famous Lagos market.
- 16 August 2018
Nigeria lawmakers no understand why dem get two election budgets
Nigeria Senate say di budget wey election body INEC submit no be di same wey President Buhari submit before.
- 16 August 2018
Salih Khater: Wetin we sabi about UK Parliament terror suspect
Khater on 14 August drive jam fence wey dey protect di UK House of Parliament for Britain.
- 15 August 2018
Vice presidos wey dey shake table for Africa
Professor Yemi Osinbajo, na one of di vice presidos for Africa wey dey change di way pipo dey cari dia number two citizen.
- 15 August 2018