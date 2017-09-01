Kenyatta Win For Kenya

Image copyright Getty Images Image example At 55 years, Uhuru Kenyatta na the youngest Kenyan President

Kenya Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC, say na current President, Uhuru Kenyatta, win election wey dem do last week.

IEBC say Kenyatta use nearly 1.5 million votes take beat him main opponent, Raila Odinga.

As dem don announce am winner, President Kenyatta say e don reach make everybody join hand, plus including opposition people dem, "because this country need all of us to succeed.''

Odinga no gree

Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, don dey reject the results since the electoral body begin count the votes and till now, him still dey talk say, na rig dem rig am.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Odinga show face for Kibra rally for Nairobi

"We don know say dem go steal the election and that na wetin happen. We never finish. We no go give up. Make una wait for the next action wey i go announce the day after tomorrow", Odinga tell him supporters for Kibra, one community wey dey for capital, Nairobi.

Him come also tell him supporters say make dem no go work for Monday, so as to protest the election result.

Election observers wey follow look as the voting happen don talk say everything dey free and fair. United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, say make Odinga tell him supporters make dem no do violence.

'We just dey run up and down'

Image copyright Reuters Image example Violence don begin for some areas for Kenya

Meanwhile, many Kenyans don enter street dey protest because dem no agree with the results. Latest tori from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights be say at least 24 people don die since August 8, as protests dey continue for Nairobi and western parts of the country wey Odinga supporters plenty pass.

Image copyright ROBERTO SCHMIDT/ AFP/ Getty Images Image example Protests across Kenya dey remind people of election fight-fight like this one for 2007

"Since the last four days, no shop or office don open for this area. We just dey run up and down away from the protests, and now, so many people don die. I think by tomorrow things go worse pass, because the price of everything don go up," na wetin one man tell BBC.

E go be as e happen before?

E pass over 1,000 people wey die for violence wey happen after 2007 election, more than , after dem declare former president, Mwai Kibaki, as winner. Na the same Odinga be the same opposition candidate that time.

Another person wey dey Kisumu area say im dey fear, make the same fight-fight no happen again for Kenya.

Image copyright EPA Image example Police dey do 'wait-and-see' for wetin go happen next for Kenya

"I no want make things worse pass as dem be, because people injure that time. I dey fear for the young men because no way wey dem go hold stone, begin fight police wey carry gun, e dey dangerous, too dangerous." Another person talk.

Dem no support media player for your device Kenya Elections 2017: 'We dey fear' - Kisumu Residents

Even as everybody dey wonder how e go be, other Presidents for East Africa like Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, and Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, don call President Kenyatta to congratulate am.