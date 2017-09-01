Kenya Elections: 'We dey fear'

Tension don dey grow, as at least 24 people don die since August 8, when Kenya do election. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) talk say na President Uhuru Kenyatta win the election, while Mr Odinga refuse to accept the result; e say the election na fraud.

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights talk say most of the people wey die dey inside Nairobi City and western parts of the country, where opposition leader Raila Odinga get many supporters. As protests dey continue for these areas, residents of Kisumu tell BBC wetin their eyes dey see.