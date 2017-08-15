Wetin make Nigerian university lecturers begin strike

Image copyright AFP Image example Nigerian students like these ones, no go fit study, as lecturers don stop work

Teachers for government universities inside Nigeria don start to strike; dem stop work since Monday afternoon. Statement wey come from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for Nigeria don say the lecturers plan to do indefinite strike. Dis one mean say dem fit no return to work anytime soon.

The picture wey dey for up na from the Twitter account of @Abubakardnk, and BBC Pidgin no fit confirm yet, whether the picture true.

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, say the lecturers been take dis step, after their National Executive Council meeting wey hold for University of Abuja, on Sunday.

Many Nigerians don enter social media dey complain, say make the lecturers pity students.

Nobody know how long dis strike go last, or how long students go dey outside school, as dis no be the first time wey ASUU don strike for Nigeria.

For 2013, students do cool-bodi, sit inside house for five months when the union enter strike because dem say government no dey give better money to the universities.