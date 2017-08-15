Why EU dash Nigeria 120,000 trees

Image example Seedlings na plant wey still dey small

European Union, EU, don send Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State, for Nigeria, 120,000 seedlings to take grow trees.

The European Union wan make Katsina people stop to dey cut down trees for firewood. Instead dem say make the people plant trees take dey protect the area from desertification.

EU talk say desertification fit make plants and animals die.

Usman Ahmed, wey be Director of Agriculture, Sandamu Local Government Council, tell tori people say this na part of the four-year fuel wood balancing programme of the European Union, to show how people fit build mud cooking stoves; make dem no because of firewood, continue to dey lose trees.

Image example European Union send 10 different types of seedlings to Katsina including Moringa and Cashew

"We dey encourage farmers make dem plant the seedlings on their farm or their garden." - Usman Ahmed, Director of Agriculture, Sandamu LGC

Ahmed say na 10 different types of seedlings wey dem collect from EU and planting don start already.

The programme go roll out under five planting models wey be institutional planting, woodlots, home gardening, wind brake and plantation cultivation.

On top that, as part of the fuel wood balancing programme, more than 100 young people don get training on how to sabi build mud cooking stove.