Marvel's Black Panther Dey Finally Come Lagos

If you dey follow wetin dey happen for inside film world and if you be the kain person wey dey like superhero film, you go know say Marvel Comics Universe don start to dey film, Black Panther.

This one na one of the latest superhero film wey go soon land for cinema.

But, before e land there, Black Panther go first land for Lagos, Nigeria.

Nnedi Okorafor, wey be Nigerian-American writer, don talk say she and Marvel Comics don agree say she go write new comic book wey dem go base for Lagos.

The comic go get Black Panther and plenty other superhero people inside and dem plan to release am this September.

Dis no be the first time wey Okorafor go land big fish for writing. For July, the people wey dey do popular TV show, Game of Thrones, talk say dem wan turn her novel, Who Fears Death, to TV series and George R.R. Martin, wey write Game of Thrones, go follow join help.

Lagos sef no carry last for comic book as the city get people wey dey produce local comic wey be like the popular DC and Marvel comics dem.