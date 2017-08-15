Sierra Leone: How Mudslide Kill 350 People

Image copyright SAIDU BAH Image example Authorities still dey comot dozens of bodies from where the mudslide happen

E pass 300 people wey don die inside mudslide wey flooding cause, near Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone; the matter serious sotay government don call emergency meeting of all the ministers, plus President.

One mountain for area wey dem dey call Regent collapse for early Monday morning, after heavy rain fall; na so the mud bury at least 100 houses. BBC tori person say e be like many people bin dey sleep when the thing happen.

Government of Sierra Leone say those wey don die fit pass this latest number wey dem don count. News from the area be say people dey try remove dead bodi with their bare hands. But authorities dey work to comot everybody from the area, whether dem don die, or dem still dey alive.

With plenty cry-cry and sadness, people tell BBC say dem dey find their family. One woman tell we tori person say e pass 11 members of her family wey don die. Another man say im wife, mother-in-law and children don die.

President Ernest Bai Koroma don say the matter na "national tragedy."

Image copyright SAIDU BAH Image example Thousands of people for Regent area no get house to stay again

No space

Abubakar Tarawalli, wey be the Head of Communications for Sierra Leone Red Cross say things don bad sotay the main mortuary for the Connaught hospital don full - and the hospital nor ready to dey collect more dead bodi.

Im say na three main areas inside Freetown na im the mudslide affect; and dem still dey try rescue people wey dey trapped inside buildings wey don fall.

Tarawalli talk say dem dey carry those wey injure go hospital and dem dey also carry any dead bodi wey dem see, as dem dey work.

Candy Rogers, wey be Sierra Leonean Disaster Management official, say "e pass 2,000 people wey no get house again."

Tarawalli say those wey survive go need where to stay, blanketS, and other things to help dem manage demself, as dem dey try recover.

Freetown na one city wey get plenty hill, and sea surround am. Many people don dey live there and some dey build house on top the side of the hills - most of the time dem no get permission from government to do this kind building.