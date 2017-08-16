I Go Challenge Election Result For Court - Odinga

Image copyright Reuters Image example Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, say him ready to show the world wetin happen for kenya

Raila Odinga, opposition leader wey contest Kenya presidential election and lose, don say him go carry the matter go Supreme court.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC, for Kenya don declare current President, Uhuru Kenyatta, winner for last week election but Odinga say that one na 'computer generated leadership.'

Since the election finish, opposition party for Kenya don say dem no gree the result wey IEBC release. Dem say some people wey no get business for the mata don put hand for inside the computer wey dey count vote.

Odinga say im party get plenty evidence to show say some people wey he no name rig the election result for President Kenyatta.

Him also talk say people still get right to demonstrate and go on strike for inside Kenya.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Odinga address press conference on Wednesday

Meanwhile, many cities for inside Kenya don dey return to normal life even though Mr Odinga say make im supporters no go work.

For Mombasa, many people no obey Odinga call as dem go do their work as usual. Big and even small, small businesses all open for business yesterday.

The Kenya National Commission for Human Right say e reach 24 people wey don die for the violence wey happen since after the August 8 election.