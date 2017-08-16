Sierra Leone Mudslide: Mass Burial For Hundreds wey Die

Image copyright Reuters Image example Rescue work still dey go on for Sierra Leone

Authorities for Sierra Leone say na today dem go do mass burial for people wey die, after heavy rain bring flood wey make mud swallow more than 100 houses inside Freetown, wey be the capital city.

Almost 400 hundred people na im government don confirm say lose their lives, and the number go fit rise pass so.

The Red Cross of Sierra Leone say six hundred people still dey lost, and work still dey go on, to find dem. Na warning dem give, say this period na serious race to fit meet up, find those when fit still dey alive.

BBC tori person, Martin Patience, say the mass burials go happen today for four cemeteries, because all the mortuaries for Freetown no get space again. The workers say dem never see this kind bad thing before.

"Dem still dey pull out dead bodi from under mud and houses wey collapse; United Nations (UN) say dem don dey plan how to manage the situation, so that cholera or typhoid no go begin make people sick," na wetin Mr Patience talk.

Image copyright SAIDU BAH Image example Government don warn people not to return to the area wey flood don destroy

President Ernest Bai Koroma, don beg for "quick support," and e also advise im people make dem no go near the areas when this mudslide happen.

"This tragedy don challenge us to come together once again, to stand by each other and to help one another," na wetin im spokesman Abdulai Baraytay talk.

Stephane Dujarric from UN still confirm say their workers for Sierra Leone don go join hand, to help for rescue work.

Image copyright SAIDU BAH Image example President Koroma say the disaster don wipe some communities troway

Meanwhile, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don sympathise with President Koroma on top the tragedy wey this mudslide cause for Sierra Leone.

President Koroma still reply, say thank you give President Buhari for im concern and wish am good health.

Flooding dey common for Sierra Leone, where houses wen no dey safe plenty well-well for some areas and heavy rain fit cover and scatter those houses.

The rain dey always affect areas wey dey inside and around Freetown. The city dey overcrowded, come get more than one million people inside.