James Bond: Na Daniel Craig go Act am Again!

Image copyright AFP Image example Daniel Craig start to act as James Bond for 2006, with Casino Royale

Superstar actor Daniel Craig don confirm the news wey fans from all over the world dey wait for; e go return to act as James Bond for the popular spy movie series wey don dey for television screens since 1962.

Mr. Craig dey appear for one talk-talk programme for US wey dem dey call, 'The Late Show' when dem ask am whether e go play the Secret agent again, or not.

Na so the 49-year-old Briton reply say: "Yes," to the host - Stephen Colbert, before e stand up to shake im hand.

E still add say this one go be im last outing as the spy.

I just wan go out with high note, and I no fit wait. Daniel Craig, English Actor

Mr. Craig don play James "007" Bond for the past four Bond films. E take over from Pierce Brosnan with Casino Royale, and since then e don still return as the character for Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Character wey don get many lives

The James Bond character na topic wey don first cause serious argument for social media, as some people dey call for 'Black James Bond' and some dey say dem want 'Woman James bond.'

Idris Elba na one of the actor when plenty people and even betting brands like Tom Hiddleston, Aidan Turner and James Norton, for like to play that role. But Idris don come out to stop the rumour wey dey spread say im go be the first black James Bond; e tell people say e dey too old to play the role.

The 25th official James Bond film wey go give fans another chance to see Mr. Craig dey run things, go come out for November 8, inside USA.

Na Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli wan produce the film.