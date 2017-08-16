We never know who attack our office - EFCC

Image copyright EFCC Image example EFCC don expose plenty wayo people since President Buhari enter office

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for Nigeria, don talk say dem still no know who be the people wey come attack their Abuja office, on Wednesday.

Wilson Uwujaren wey be talk, talk person for EFCC say the gunmen just dey shoot anyhow but no fit enter inside the office because the security people wey dey ground no allow dem.

Image example The gunmen shoot some cars wey dey for EFCC compound.

Uwujaren tell tori people say before the gunmen run commot, dem drop message wey dem put inside one white envelope.

He say the message na threat say dem go kill one senior investigator for EFCC, Ishaku Sharu.

Uwujaren say Sharu na one EFCC officer wey dey investigate some case wey affect big men for society like politicians and even some military ogas wey don retire.

This attack just remind people about another one wey happen for June when some gunmen kill one EFCC officer, Austin Okwor, for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

Uwujaren talk say EFCC don carry this matter drop for police table to investigate.