Tom Cruise Don Break Leg on top Mission: Impossible 6

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Filming for Tom Cruise latest film don stop, because the top actor dey treat im ankle.

American actor Tom Cruise break im ankle as e dey try do stunt for im latest film wey be Mission: Impossible 6.

Na Paramount film studio wey dey make the movie talk say, as dem dey record one scene, the Hollywood superstar wound, as e dey jump between two very tall buildings for London.

Video show 55-year-old Mr Cruise as im crash enter wall.

One of the things wey world people know Mr Cruise for be say im dey like to do im own stunts.

Stunts na wetin dem dey call all those dangerous or exciting action inside movie wey actors dey do, to make the film sweet well-well.

Some actors dey pay people to do their stunts, as dem no wan wound, or die; while others, like Mr Cruise dey like do the whole work by demself.

Paramount don respond to fans say make nobody worry, the film go still ready by 28 July 2018.

The film studio say while Mr Cruise dey recover, other parts of the production go continue.