Image copyright iStock Image example Di pickin come from the northern India city of Chandigarh

Di ten-year-old Indian girl wey court no agree to do abortion don finally born baby girl.

Tori be say di girl relative bin rape her, come give her belle. But India court say she must born di pickin. Her matter shake di world as plenty plenty media argument been follow di court decision.

Na with Caesarean section di girl take born he pickin. Dem tell di girl say na small operation dem wan do for her belle.