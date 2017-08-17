I go sack Wenger if I buy Arsenal - Dangote

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dangote dey sure say e no go hard to convince Kroenke and Usmanov to sell

Africa richest man, Aliko Dangote, fit sack Arsene Wenger if im plan to buy Arsenal Football Club succeed.

Di Nigerian billionaire say e don tay wey im don dey think of buying di English Premier League Club. Dangote say e don dey like to buy di club since mid-1980s wen e become dia supporter.

Speaking for one interview, Dangote say as soon as im finish to build di $11bn oil refinery wey im dey do for Lagos, Nigeria, di next thing to face na to buy Arsenal, come remove Wenger.

But some people don talk say e go hard for Dangote to buy Arsenal from American billionaire, Stan Kroenke, wey get 67% of di club and Russian billionaire, Alisher Usmanov, wey get 30%.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wenger fit lose job if Dangote buy Arsenal

E be like say Dangote no dey worry about all that one. Im talk say Wenger don do very good job for Arsenal but e go good make another person come try im luck.

Wenger na di oldest club manager for the whole of Europe football; e don work for the club for 21 years now.