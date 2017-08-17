Nigeria: Charly Boy attack Tuface on top Twitter

Charles Oputa wey bi popular musician for Nigeria, wey people dey call Charly Boy or Area Fada, don enter Twitter attack another popular Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia.

Charly Boy go on top Twitter to ask Tuface why im no join people wey dey protest for Abuja, Nigeria capital, to complain say President Muhammadu Buhari never show face since im travel go London for medical check-up.

Charly Boy don dey lead protest wey dem call "Return or Resign" for Abuja.

But before dis one, around February this year, Tuface also carry tori say make Nigerians enter street do "One Voice Nigeria" say things don dey hard for the country as the president never show face.

Tuface later change im mind, talk say make people no protest again.

E say im dey fear dat violence go happen for di protest.

But some people still carry on with di protest while dem dey vex say Tuface no join again as na im start the thing.

Some people don dey enter social media talk dia own as Charly Boy post dis new video.

As e be so, Tuface never join mouth for the matter and Charly Boy say him no dey do #ResumeorResign protest again.

E don pass 100 days wey President Buhari comot Nigeria go London for medical check-up.