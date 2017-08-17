Barcelona Attack: Police Arrest 2, IS Claim Responsibility

Image copyright David Ramos Image example Police say na terrorist attack

Police for Spain say dem don arrest two persons after somebody drive van go jam plenty people for tourist area wey dem dey call Las Ramblas for Barcelona, on Thursday.

Tori people for Spain also say another suspect die for shootout with police.

So-called Islamic State (IS) don talk say na dem dey responsible for the Barcelona attack. Dem say na dem "Islamic State soldiers" do am.

Dis IS claim dey for inside IS-linked news agency, Amaq, where dem talk am but dem no give evidence or more detail to back dia claim.

Police don release photo of one man wey im name na Driss Oubakir. Dem claim say na him rent the van wey somebody use kill the people.

Local media say im dey around 20-year-old, and say na for Morocco dem born am. E no dey clear whether im follow for those police don arrest.

At least 13 people don die and 80 others don land for hospital after one driver jam people.

Image copyright SPANISH NATIONAL POLICE/HANDOUT Image example Police don release photo of dis man

Emergency workers don request make government close train station for the area where the thing happen.

Steven Turner wey dey work for the area, tell BBC say "people for my office see one motor wey jam people for Las Ramblas.

"I see about three or four people wey dey for ground. Many ambulance and police wey carry gun dey the area now."

Aamer Anwar, say im just dey waka for the Las Ramblas area when di thing happen. "Na so I just hear big noise and the whole street just begin run, dey scream. I see one woman dey scream for her children,"

Las Ramblas