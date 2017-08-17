Lagos Na 2nd Worst Place to Live in di World- Economist

Image copyright AFP Image example Lagos na di largest city for Africa

One report wey Economist Magazine Intelligence Unit publish, on Wednesday, don describe Lagos, Nigeria as di city wey be the second worst place to live in di whole world.

The report wey look at 140 big cities for all over the world, put Lagos for di number two position where Tripoli for Libya and Dhaka for Bangladesh dey number 3 and 4 position. For inside the same report, na Damascus for Syria carry number one.

Di Economist magazine talk say dem rank different cities all over the world on top how easy e be for people to live inside those cities.

Dem talk say wetin dem dey look na things like stability, healthcare, culture & environment, education, and infrastructure.

Wen im dey talk to BBC about di report, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, say di ranking na for cities wey dey quiet and get plenty retirees.

"Lagos na mega city. We no dey worry about that report. If you look am well, you go see say big cities like New York, Johannesburg, Paris and London wey bi like Lagos no dey get good rank for the report," Ayorinde tell BBC.

Im add say "the things wey dey make all dis big, big cities dey like dem dey na di kain things wey the Economist dey think say dey make live difficult. But na those things dey bring tourists, bring big businesses and investors to us for Lagos."

Ayorinde talk say, "Lagos na city wey dey attract people like Mark Zuckerberg and other big investors and businesses. We dey happy say reputable organisations like Rockefeller and 100 Most Resilient Cities in the World don give Lagos better ranking as resilient city."

Lagos na the 5th largest economy for Africa.

Na five cities for Africa dey the bottom 10 of the list of cities wey no get good score, including Lagos, Nigeria (139) and Douala, Cameroon (132).

The city of Melbourne for Australia na carry di Number 1 rank for the best to live for the world.