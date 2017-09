President Buhari don receive Senate President, Speaker for London

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo Image example Buhari say im dey wait for Doctors to discharge am

As e don dey happen steady now, another picture don appear of people wey go visit Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari for London.

The latest picture wey come out, on Thursday, show Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara as dem visit Buhari for London.

E don pass 100 days wey the Nigerian President don comot from him country enter London go treat himself for sickness wey dem never tell anybody.

Dis visit happen even as people wey dey do one #ResumeorResign protest for im head for Abuja say dem don suspend am.