South Africa dey 'red alert' for Mugabe wife

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zimbabwe First Lady, Grace Mugabe never still come out, talk anything to reply the case wey Miss Engels put on top her head

South Africa police say anyhow wey Zimbabwe First Lady, Grace Mugabe, wan take run go back house, dem dey wait to catch her for border.

Dis one dey happen because one 20-year-old lady wey be Gabriella Engels say Mrs Mugabe wife beat her well-well for inside hotel for Johannesburg, when she go visit the First Lady pickins wey be men.

South Africa police minister say dem don put "red alert" for Mrs Mugabe for all their borders.

Red alert mean say no matter the way wey Mrs Mugabe wan take run from South Africa, whether na fly she go fly, abi na by road, or by water - dem must catch her for border.

Na since Tuesday South Africa police don dey expect di First Lady to report herself for station but so far, she never gree show face.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Engels say she no know why Mrs Mugabe attack her

'I think say I go die'

Na only BBC na im Miss Engels open mouth talk to about wetin happen. She tell BBC tori person, Pumza Fihlani, say Mrs Mugabe beat her with plenty hatred wey she still no understand.

Nobody really know where the First Lady dey, but local police don say dem believe say she still dey inside South Africa.

Since this tori reach everybody ear, Mrs Mugabe never talk anything for outside, at all.

Her husband sef wey be President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, dey South Africa to attend Southern African Development Community Heads of State Summit wey dey hold till August 20.

Im sef never put mouth inside the palava.