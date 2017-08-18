Court don free Nigeria musician Dammy Krane

Image copyright Dammy Krane/Twitter Image example Dammy Krane na popular Nigerian singer and performer

Nigerian musician, Dammy Krane, na free man now as US court don cancel the nine offences wey dem put for im head for June this year.

Police for US been arrest am after one private jet company, TapJets accuse am say him use credit card wey him thief take book flight of $10,943.

Some of the offence wey bin dey Dammy Krane head na:

Use of fake credit card to take book private jet

Plan to do armed robbery and

Big thief.

The singer go on top Twitter go announce to im fans say US don drop the case against him.