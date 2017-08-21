Barcelona attack: Police don shoot and kill suspect

Image copyright Police Handout Image example Police don release pictures of Abouyaaqoub and dem say e dey dangerous and fit get weapons

Police for Spain don confirm say dem shoot and kill one man for Barcelona wey be suspect for attack where over 13 people die last week. Younes Abouyaaqoub na di suspect wey Police believe say use di bus as weapon.

Breaking news be say na for the village of Subirats, west of Barcelona, na im dem shoot Mr Abouyaaqoub.

Police believe say the suspect take leg run, come kill person, use their car take begin escape.

Di whole of Europe bin dey on alert to find Mr Abouyaaqoub.

Dem say new footage from CCTV camera from di day wey di attack happen, show Mr Abouyaaqoub as e dey run comot from di scene.

Di number of people wey don die from di Barcelona attack, including di one for Cambrils resort, don reach 15.