Why Taylor Swift disappear from social media

Image example Taylor Swift fans dey find am for social media

Tori wey we dey monitor be say Taylor Swift go soon drop another song. This tori start after fans notice on Friday say old posts wey been dey on top the singer website and even her online profile pictures don disappear.

Na 2014 Taylor Swift last release new album.

Other people dey however talk say hackers dem don enter her social media accounts.

E no clear wetin happen but some older posts on top Taylor Swift Twitter and Facebook accounts from 2015 still dey show but nothing after that year.

Image copyright Taylor Swift/Twitter Image example No new posts dey on top her social media accounts

On Tuesday, the musician wey be 27 years old win sexual assault case against former DJ David Mueller for US.

For March this year, Ed Sheeran tell BBC say im friend no go release any new music till later this year.

If she release new album, e go be her sixth album after "1989", "Red", "Speak Now", "Fearless" and the one wey she name after herself for 2006.