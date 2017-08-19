''We dey glad say Buhari don come back''- Charly Boy

Image copyright SEYLLOU Image example President Buhari go talk to Nigerians on Monday.

Popular Nigerian entertainer and organiser of the #ResumeOrResign campaign Charly Boy don tell BBC say im dey in high spirits.

The high spirits, na because President Muhammadu Buhari dey come back.

Organisers of the campaign been dey street for Abuja to ask President Buhari to come back to Nigeria come start work, or resign.

''Wetin remain na for am to resume and for Nigerians to complain about everything wey go wrong wen im no dey country."

"The country dey for stagnation and a lot of people no dey sure about wetin dey happen with the leadership," Charly Boy talk.

Dem do the protest for four days before dem suspend am because of ''threat to their lives''.

Charly Boy talk say im hope say dis one President Buhari dey come back, mean say im wan resume and dey well enough to do the work.

Him say the group don already write down things wey dem feel say the President must address wen im come back.