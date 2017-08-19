Pictures of how Buhari take land for Nigeria
The Nigerian president return after more than 100 days for London.
The presidential jet with Buhari inside land Abuja airport for about 4.36pm on Saturday.
Many people full for airport dey wait as dem hear say im dey return.
Buhari bin talk say na only doctors fit decide wen him go return to Nigeria.
Since wey Buhari no dey, na Acting President Yemi Osinbajo dey do him work.
Supporters of the president stand for road dey wait for am. Some even enter airport sef.
Dis na the second time Buhari go London to treat himsef.
Buhari and Osinbajo don go presidential villa since im return.
The president go make announcement to Nigerians on Monday August 21st for 7am.
