Pictures of how Buhari take land for Nigeria

  • 19 August 2017

The Nigerian president return after more than 100 days for London.

  • President Buhari Presidency

    The presidential jet with Buhari inside land Abuja airport for about 4.36pm on Saturday.

  • President Buhari Presidency

    Many people full for airport dey wait as dem hear say im dey return.

  • President Buhari BBC

    Buhari bin talk say na only doctors fit decide wen him go return to Nigeria.

  • President Buhari Presidency

    Since wey Buhari no dey, na Acting President Yemi Osinbajo dey do him work.

  • President Buhari Bashir Ahmed Twitter

    Supporters of the president stand for road dey wait for am. Some even enter airport sef.

  • President Buhari Bashir Ahmed Twitter

    Dis na the second time Buhari go London to treat himsef.

  • President Buhari Bashir Ahmed Twitter

    Buhari and Osinbajo don go presidential villa since im return.

  • President Buhari BBC

    The president go make announcement to Nigerians on Monday August 21st for 7am.