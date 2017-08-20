SA don give Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zimbabwe First Lady na part of her country politics well-well; here, she dey talk to crowd for rally inside Marondera

Di wife of Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe don leave South Africa, where one young woman bin accuse her of assault.

International Relations Minister for South Africa wey be Maite Nkoana-Mashabane talk say South Africa don give Grace Mugabe immunity.

She talk this one for inside publication wey be the Government Gazette, on Sunday, the same day wey President Robert Mugabe and im wife enter Harare for early morning.

Dem accuse 52-year-old Mrs Mugabe say she beat one model Gabriella Engels last week for one hotel where are children bin dey stay for Sandton, Johannesburg.

Lawyer for Miss Engels wey be Willie Spies say dem go challenge the immunity for court; im say dem no suppose give Mrs Mugabe special treatment.