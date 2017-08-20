Nigerians dey wait make Buhari speak

Image example President Buhari speech na matter wey dey everybodi mouth for Nigeria, and even outside

Nigerians dey wait to hear from their President for di first time since over three months wey im leave the country go London, UK for medical leave.

President Muhammadu Buhari suppose speak to the nation on Monday 21 August, from 7am local time.

Tori for everywhere be say im fit finally talk the name of the sickness wey don carry am go overseas for treatment, two times inside one year.

The President return on Saturday 19 August, for time wey some Nigerians don dey protest.

Many of dem dey ask question whether true-true, President Buhari dey well enough to do im job.

BBC tori people report as President Buhari waka from plane, without any help from person, as soon as e land for the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, wey don dey work as Acting President lead big-big politicians and other officials to welcome President Buhari.

President Buhari no talk any word at all, but instead e waka straight to the Presidential Villa.

Na dis one dey make tori people and even Buhari country people all over the world to tanda, dey wait wetin the man wey dey run Africa most populous nation, go talk.