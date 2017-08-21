"Unity of Nigeria no dey negotiable"

Image copyright Reuters Image example Buhari spend over 100 days for London

President Muhammadu Buhari don draw hand for ear, give people wey want make Nigeria divide.

Him talk say the unity of the country dey "settled and not negotiable."

President Buhari wey return to Nigeria last Saturday after over 100 days for London, talk dis one for speech wey im deliver by 7am this Monday.

The President talk say im bin dey follow everything wey dey happen for the country all di time im dey for London; come add say some of the things no make am happy.

"Some of the comments, especially for social media cross our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far," na so Buhari talk

One of di things wey im talk be like say im dey directly talk to groups for East and Northern Nigeria, wey don dey ginger say make certain tribes comot for dem area.

"We no go allow people wey dey irresponsible cause trouble for Nigeria come run away and make other people dey battle di trouble wey dem cause even to di point of shedding there blood.

"Every Nigerian get right to live for any part of di country and do im business without any trouble," na so di President talk.

Buhari speech: Wetin Nigerians talk for Twitter

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Di President warn people wey wan make Nigeria divide

While Buhari dey London dey treat sickness wey nobody know, the National Chairman of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, bin say make all Igbos wey dey live for Northern Nigeria, leave the region.

Also, Nnamdi Kanu wey dey lead the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, dey ask for creation of Biafra as a country.

The Federal and state governments for Nigeria last week, bin don already agree bring special courts to deal with hate speeches as well as suspected terrorists and kidnappers.

Buhari also tell Nigerians to come together to face common challenges wey im say include economic security, political evolution and integration, as well as lasting peace among all Nigerians.

As the president no dey country, Boko Haram attacks bin don increase for North East Nigeria. The one wey enter news well well na wen dem kill people wey go look for oil for Lake Chad region of Nigeria.