BBC Pidgin don land for Africa

Image example Di new BBC Pidgin team

BBC Pidgin don land!

Starting from Monday, August 21, 2017, BBC World Service don introduce another language service wey dem call BBC News Pidgin.

Dis new service go dey on top digital platforms and go use Pidgin wey dem dey speak for West and Central Africa as dem language.

"Pidgin na informal language wey dey unite people for West and Central Africa," na wetin Bilkisu Labaran, wey be Editorial Lead for dis new service talk.

She come explain say although various media organisations don dey do news and programmes for Pidgin for many years now for countries like Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon, na BBC News Pidgin go be di number one wey go do am fully on top digital platforms.

Wetin BBC News Pidgin dey offer?

Dis new service go provide local, regional, plus international news, join with analysis wey go bring di world to di people for West and Central Africa and come report di region to di rest of di world.

BBC World Service don talk say di new language service wey dem aim at younger audiences wey dey use smart phones and computers go report news, women mata, culture, entertainment, science, technology, health, sport including di English Premiership wey people dey enjoy well, well.

BBC talk say di new digital innovation and production centre go dey for Lagos but dem go get reporters wey go dey waka about for all over Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon from where dem go dey get news and tori.

Dat one no bi everything o! BBC don talk say in addition to Pidgin, make people dey look out for anoda two brand new service for di region wey go bi Yoruba and Igbo. Di two services dem go soon join Hausa, Pidgin and English to dey operate from Nigeria.