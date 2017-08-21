Buhari speech: Wetin Nigerians dey talk for Twitter
After dem don wait for over 100 days to see or hear from their president, Nigerians finally get chance to hear from am on Monday. But the speech don turn out to be di shortest wey any Nigerian President don ever give.
Di president wey come back from London last week Saturday, talk to im country people for radio and TV broadcast on Monday morning.
Im talk say the unity of Nigeria dey "settled and not negotiable" and say some comments on social media don dey cross di "red line".
After di speech, BBC News Pidgin don dey try find wetin Nigerians on top twitter think of wetin the president talk. Dis na some of di things wey people dey talk:
Buhari for 2017
- 19 January: Travel go London for "medical vacation"
- 5 February: Tell National Assembly to extend im medical leave
- 10 March: Return to Nigeria but im no start work immediately
- 7 May: Travel go to London for more treatment
- 6 June: Him wife say im dey recover fast
- 19 August: Buhari return to Nigeria