Why Gambia deport 69 Senegalese

Image copyright Getty Images Image example No be today wey Senegal get illegal immigrant for other country

Immigration authorities for The Gambia don comot 69 Senegal people wey no get paper to stay, from the country.

Na Buba Sanyang, director for immigration service inside Gambia arrange everytin.

Dis one dey happen even though e never tay wey interior ministers for Senegal and Gambia meet for Senegal capital wey be Dakar.

According to person wey dey work for The Gambia government, dis level wey dem remove di 69 people no get link with law wey President Adama Barrow get for migration.

The Gambia and Senegal don dey do padi-padi since Yahya Jammeh comot as President of Gambia, for January 2017.