Link dem we dem take de enter
Waka go wetin de inside
Helep to enter
BBC iD
BBC navigation
News
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC Pidgin
Pidgin navigation
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Dem no support media player for your device
Nigeria: Three things wey Buhari no talk
21 August 2017
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Email
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
http://www.bbc.com/pidgin/tori-41002432
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Topics Wey Dem Resemble
Nigeria
Nigeria politics
Africa
Muhammadu Buhari
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Resemble
Buhari speech: Wetin Nigerians talk for Twitter
Buhari speech: Wetin Nigerians talk for Twitter
Buhari speech: Nigerians talk to BBC Pidgin
Buhari speech: Nigerians talk to BBC Pidgin
Beta tori
Video
Video
Nigerian economy: 'All na paperwork' say some Nigerians
Nigerian economy: 'All na paperwork' say some Nigerians
Video
Video
Nigeria comot recession: Make I explain am
Nigeria comot recession: Make I explain am
Video
Video
Odinga fit no do re-run
Odinga fit no do re-run
Video
Video
Lions vs Eagles: How 2nd leg go be?
Lions vs Eagles: How 2nd leg go be?
Video
Video
Nigeria Flood: 'E be like graveyard'
Nigeria Flood: 'E be like graveyard'
Video
Video
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Wetin fans dey talk
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Wetin fans dey talk
Pidgin navigation
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular