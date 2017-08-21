BBC don launch Pidgin service

E don tay wey we don dey hear di gist. E dey happen? E no go happen? If e happen, how e go be? Well, e don happen today.

BBC don launch new one wey be BBC News Pidgin Service.

Di service go dey for Lagos but di plan na to serve people wey dey speak Pidgin for Central and Western Africa.

BBC Pidgin na part of di £289m plan wey BBC arrange to expand to many languages like Afaan Oromo, Amharic, Gujarati, Igbo, Korean, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tigrinya and Yoruba.

Pidgin na the language wey launch first.

Bilkisu Labaran, wey be the editorial lead for BBC in Nigeria, talk say BBC Pidgin go siddon mainly for inside internet as tori go flow for inside website, Facebook and for Instagram.

How Pidgin dey important?

For Nigeria alone, 75 million people dey speak Pidgin and even more people dey follow yarn the language for other countries like Ghana, Cameroun, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Labaran also talk say, as Africa be the youngest continent for the world as per na dem get youngest people pass, e good as BBC Pidgin dey internet because, young people go fit relate well-well.