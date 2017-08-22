Rivers: How suspect escape for police station

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Police say light no dey wen di suspect run

Ifeanyi Dike, one man wey police arrest after dem say im kill one eight-year-old girl, don escape from police station in Rivers State, South south, Nigeria, on Monday.

Dike wey dem accuse say im rape and kill the girl before im remove some organs from her body, run comot for the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, office.

Police say e get chance to run because dem comot handcuff from im hand for night make im fit write statement. Di police still explain say di reason why dem no fit catch am na because that time wen im run, light no dey.

Father of the girl wey die, Ernest Nmezuwuba, tell news people say as di suspect escape, na so police people begin use torchlight to find am.

Zaki Ahmed, Commissioner for Police in Rivers State don promise say police go soon arrest di suspect again.

Im talk say na one man mistake make am happen and say sometimes, things fit happen dat way.