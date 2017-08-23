How Saudi Arabia arrest man for dancing

Saudi Arabia authorities don arrest one 14-year-old boy wey dey dance the Macarena for road after im video go viral ontop twitter.

The people wey arrest am talk say im dey do "improper public behaviour" for road.

So, which other areas for the world you fit dance enter trouble?

Saudi Arabia

Still for dis same Saudi Arabia, dem ban dabbing wey be dance step because according to the Saudi Interior Ministry, the dance step be like say e dey promote the use of marijuana.

Iran

For Iran, six teenagers bin chop 91 strokes of cane and jail sentence after video wey dem do for Pharrell song go viral.

Also for Iran, dem arrest six people say dem dey teach people how to dey dance western dance wey dem dey call Zumba.

For Iran na crime for woman to dance for person wey never marry am and dem don ban say nobody suppose dance Zumba.

Zumba na dance wey people dey use to do exercise for inside gym.

Sweden

Dancing for public fit put you for trouble and na only clubs with permit you fit go dance inside.

This law come because lawmakers think say dance fit cause violence for the country.

Germany

Easter celebration here dey very serious where nobody fit dance at all for that period for wetin them dey call "Tanzverbot".

If you dance you fit get fine wey go reach $1,000.

Football sef get e own as e be like say some ways dey wey players no suppose dance when dem score goal.

Na the hard way New England Striker, Kei Kamara, take learn dis one for 2016 after e collect yellow card say e twerk after im score goal.