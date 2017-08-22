Buhari: Nigerians say no to Kogi public holiday

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na on the 19th of August President Buhari return to Nigeria.

Many Nigerians wey talk on top BBC News Pidgin Facebook, on Monday, no too dey happy with Kogi State governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello sake of say im declare Monday as public holiday in di state over di return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After over 100 days in London where im dey on medical vacation, President Buhari return to Nigeria on Saturday, August 19. Im address di nation on Monday morning, come send letter to di National Assembly say im don resume work.

Image copyright Kogi Governor's office Image example People no like as im declare public holiday on top Buhari matter

But as di President dey say im don resume work, Mr. Bello declare holiday for Kogi State and Nigerians dey react to this kain thing on BBC News Pidgin Facebook page. Na wetin some dem talk be this.

Rat chase President Buhari for office

But we even dey too sure say President Buhari don resume work well, well as im dey work from home on Monday. So wetin cause that one?

Garba Shehu wey bi Senior Special Assistant, SSA on Media mata to di President tell BBC Focus on Africa, on Monday, say na because di President don dey away for some time and some "rodents" don chop some things inside im office.

Shehu say dem just dey clean di office and dis na why di President dey work from di office wey im get for di residential area of Aso Rock villa, wey bi seat of power for Nigeria.